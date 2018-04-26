Latest 'Uncle Drew' movie trailer features Shaq dropping a Kobe line

When taking Kyrie Irving's elderly character "Uncle Drew" from a successful run of Pepsi commercials to the star of a feature-length film, the creators gathered some Hall of Fame players as supporting actors.
Shaquille O'Neal is the Big Fella, Reggie Miller is Lights and Lisa Leslie is Betty Lou. There's also Chris Webber as Preacher and Nate Robinson as Boots.
Not a bad starting five for a team entered in a tournament at famed Rucker Park. Except for their geriatric condition.
Lil Rel Howery plays Dax, who has put the team together after rival coach Mookie, portrayed by Nick Kroll, steals his players.
In the newest trailer for the movie, which opens June 29, Big Fella yells at Uncle Drew, who is known to be a bit of a ball hog: "Pass the ball, Kobe!"
Yeah, writer Jay Longino and director Charles Stone III went there. You can see the entire trailer above.