Kevin Durant leads Warriors' Game 1 rout of the Cavaliers

In their nightmares the Cleveland Cavaliers will see Kevin Durant sprinting down the middle of the court and slamming down an uncontested dunk.

Durant unleashed the fury of nine years with no championships, with one lopsided NBA Finals appearance, on the rim over and over again.

The Warriors beat the Cavaliers 113-91 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. This game, the site of the Warriors’ Game 7 humiliation to the Cavaliers last year, was supposed to be the first time the Warriors felt any real resistance this postseason. This game was supposed to be different from any of the others they’d played. Instead, this game felt like the start of a coronation for this reloaded superteam in Oakland.

Durant, their newest star, finished with 38 points, 30 points before the fourth quarter and 23 in the first half. He also contributed eight assists and eight rebounds. Warriors guard Stephen Curry finished the game with 28 points and 10 assists.

LeBron James scored 19 points in the first half and finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

When Durant joined the Golden State Warriors during free agency this summer, their rematch with the Cleveland Cavaliers seemed inevitable.

They have become the modern-day Lakers and Celtics, who met six times in the Finals during the 1960s and three times during the 1980s. Never before now had two teams met in three consecutive Finals.

The Warriors won 4-2 in 2015 for the franchise’s first championship in 40 years.

The Cavaliers won the seven-game series in 2016 when Cleveland became the first team to recover from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals. It was the first championship for any Cleveland professional team in 53 years.

Then the Warriors, who had won 73 games in last year’s regular season, added a former league MVP in Durant.

The Warriors didn’t lose a single game in cruising to this matchup, becoming the first team since the 2000-01 Lakers to enter the Finals undefeated. They were the first team in NBA history to begin the postseason 12-0, dispatching Portland, Utah and, even, San Antonio with sweeps.

The Cavaliers dusted their opponents as well. Neither the Pacers, nor the Raptors and the Celtics had a chance. Though Boston at least put up a fight, winning Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Cleveland.

Both teams entered Thursday’s game with a week and a half of rest. Warriors Coach Steve Kerr watched from the locker room, unable to coach on the floor because of complications from a spinal injury that has sidelined him since the first round of the playoffs.

Durant and James matched each other in a feisty duel. Once during the first quarter, Durant toppled James as he blew by him, then drove in for a dunk. Warriors point guard Stephen Curry and Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving showed off their ball handling ability.

The Warriors didn’t make a three-pointer until two minutes remained in the first quarter, and Klay Thompson remained cold. But Durant made sure that didn’t matter. By the end of a hotly contested first quarter, the Warriors had 22 points in the paint to the Cavaliers’ eight. They led Cleveland in second-chance points, too, 12-5. And they’d only turned the ball over one time.

Photos from the Golden State Warriors' 113-91 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland on June 1, 2017.

The Warriors led 35-30 at the end of the first quarter. They extended that lead to eight, 60-52, by halftime.

In the third quarter they began treating the Cavaliers just like the teams they faced before them, opening the second half on a 13-0 run.

Golden State eventually led by as many as 24 points. Curry scored 14 third-quarter points with the help of four three-pointers.

It was all too much for the Cavaliers to overcome, at least for one day. They’ll get two days off to decipher what happened, to try and do what no team has been able to do yet, before Game 2 tips off on Sunday.

tania.ganguli@latimes.com

Follow Tania Ganguli on Twitter @taniaganguli