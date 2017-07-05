Former Laker Nick Young agrees to a contract with the Golden State Warriors

Swaggy P is going to Oakland.
That’s where the Golden State Warriors play — and that’s where Nick Young will play after agreeing to a one-year, $5.2-million deal with the reigning NBA champions.
Young’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, told ESPN of the deal Wednesday and confirmed it to the Associated Press.
Last month, Young declined his player option with the Lakers, leaving behind the $5.7 million he would have been paid to spend a fourth season with the franchise.
“At my age, I don’t know if I kind of want to sit around and wait for another team to progress and grow,” Young said in April. “Kind of want to be on a playoff team and see what happens.”
The Warriors certainly qualify as a “playoff team,” after winning two of the last three NBA titles and setting a league record with 73 regular-season wins in between.
Last offseason, former league MVP Kevin Durant joined a Warriors roster already loaded with the likes of two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Durant seemed to welcome the latest Warrior via Twitter on Wednesday morning.
Young averaged 13.2 points in 60 games for the Lakers last season.
Twitter: @chewkiii