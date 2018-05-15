What time is the NBA draft lottery? That and answers to other questions about the event

The NBA draft lottery show, a made-for-TV event where teams find out where they'll be selecting players on June 21, will take place Tuesday evening in Chicago.
The NBA will count down the draft order, determined by a weighted lottery, from No. 14 to No. 1 beginning at 4:30 p.m. PDT. (That would be 7:30 p.m. EDT, 6:30 p.m. CDT and 5:30 p.m. MDT.)
ESPN will broadcast the event as well as stream it on its WatchESPN app. It takes place at the Palmer House Hilton.
The NBA combine starts on Wednesday and runs through Saturday in Chicago, where several dozen draft-eligible players will work out for scouts and coaches. Here is a list of who was invited.
The Phoenix Suns have the best odds to get the top pick, while the Denver Nuggets and Clippers have the worst odds. Here are the odds of each team in the lottery, according to the NBA:
Phoenix Suns: 25%
Memphis Grizzlies: 19.9%
Dallas Mavericks: 13.8%
Atlanta Hawks: 13.7%
Orlando Magic: 8.8%
Chicago Bulls: 5.3%
Sacramento Kings: 5.3%
Cleveland Cavaliers: 2.8%
New York Knicks: 1.7%
Philadelphia 76ers (pick goes to Boston Celtics if No. 2-5: 1.1%
Charlotte Hornets: 0.8%
Detroit Pistons: 0.7%
Clippers: 0.6%
Denver Nuggets: 0.5%