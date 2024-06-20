NBA mock draft: Lakers may make up for missing out on Jaime Jaquez Jr. last year

The 2024 NBA draft, which will be spread over two nights in New York City beginning Wednesday, is a bit of a mystery for teams around the league. Traditionally, and this shouldn’t come as a surprise, the closer you are to the top of a draft, the better a player you’re likely to pick.

But there’s some sense that this draft, more than most, will come down to what teams value, meaning one organization’s big board could look pretty different from another’s board.

Although trades aren’t just a possibility but almost a certainty, this exercise won’t try to predict those. It will, though, lean heavily on team needs. On to the mock: