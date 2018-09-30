What to know about every AFC team heading into Week 4

Baltimore: Joe Flacco averages 6.9 yards per attempt, up from 5.72 last year. He’s on pace to throw only eight interceptions, which would be a career low.
Buffalo: Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns and threw for one in the first half last week. He’s only the third rookie to do so in the Super Bowl era.
Cincinnati: The Bengals have scored points each of the last 29 times they entered the red zone. It’s a good thing since they have the league’s 26th-ranked defense.
CHARGERS: Philip Rivers is 3-0 against San Francisco. He has averaged 321 yards in those games, with nine touchdown passes and three interceptions.
Cleveland: Coach Hue Jackson went 8-8 in his lone season as Raiders head coach. That’s four times the number of wins he’s had in two-plus seasons with the Browns.
Denver: Case Keenum has been picked off five times this season — including three times in Week 1 — after committing only seven such turnovers last year.
Houston: J.J. Watt has sacked Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck eight times. The only quarterback Watt has taken down more is Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles (nine).
Indianapolis: T.Y. Hilton is two catches away from 450 in his career. Last November, he had five receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns against the Texans.
Jacksonville: Leonard Fournette, who had 145 total yards in his last game against the Jets, might return after missing two games with a hamstring injury.
Kansas City: The Chiefs are the third NFL team to score 38 or more points in the first three games of the season. The 1967 Colts and 2007 Patriots are the others.
Miami: Ryan Tannehill has five touchdown passes and nine interceptions in his five road games against New England, all of which were Dolphins losses.
New England: Rob Gronkowski had two touchdown catches the last time he played Miami and he has eight in 11 games against the Dolphins.
New York: Sam Darnold has more yards passing (701) than any other rookie this season. His 56 completions are the most for a Jets rookie through three games.
Oakland: Each week a different wideout — Jared Cook, Amari Cooper and Jordy Nelson — has had a 100-yard receiving game for the Raiders.
Pittsburgh: Ben Roethlisberger has thrown for more yards (5,171) and touchdowns (34) against the Ravens than anyone in league history.
Tennessee: Running back Dion Lewis, a fifth-round pick for Philadelphia in 2011, faces the Eagles for the first time since being traded after the 2012 season.