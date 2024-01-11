Breaking down and predicting six NFL wild-card playoff games

Browns receiver Amari Cooper (2) burned the Texans defense for 265 yards receiving and two touchdowns on Christmas Eve. (Maria Lysaker / Associated Press)

When: Saturday, 1:30 p.m., Channel 4, Peacock. Line: Browns by 2½.

How the Browns can win: Get some chunk plays from quarterback Joe Flacco, who has thrown for 300 yards in a club-record four consecutive games. Protect the ball. The Browns have given it up an NFL-high 37 times. Win the battle between defensive end Myles Garrett and Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil, two of the best in the game.

Advertisement

How the Texans can win: Improve against Browns receiver Amari Cooper, who had 265 yards and two touchdowns against them on Christmas Eve. Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud must continue to avoid turnovers and play well in the red zone. Shut down the run as well as they did all season, before a letdown last week in the Indianapolis game. Play like they have nothing to lose.

Pick: Three weeks ago, the Browns won this matchup by two touchdowns. Stroud makes a difference, but it won’t bridge that gap. Cleveland’s defense is too good, and there are too many mismatches the Browns can exploit. Flacco keeps it rolling with a road win for his new team. BROWNS 27, TEXANS 20