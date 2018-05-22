Brett Favre says he went to rehab three times to fight addictions during his NFL career

"When I drank, I drank to excess," Favre said. "So when I went in the second time, to the place in Kansas, I remember vividly fighting them in there. They said drinking was the gateway drug for me, and they were right, absolutely right, but I wouldn't admit it. I will never forget one of the nurses. I had it all figured out. I fought with this nurse all the time. I would not admit the drinking problem. At the end, she said to me, 'You'll be back.'