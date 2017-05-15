Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes II reportedly was robbed at gunpoint

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Patrick Mahomes II was robbed at gunpoint on Friday, according to multiple media reports.

Deputies from the Smith County, Texas, sheriff’s department were sent to a residence around 9:15 p.m. in reference to an aggravated robbery. Four individuals told the deputies they were approached while getting out of a car at the residence by a man who "was seen gesturing as if he had a handgun in his waistband" and demanded property from them before fleeing in a vehicle.

Mahomes, the former Texas Tech quarterback who was the 10th overall pick in last month’s NFL draft, is said to have been one of the victims. No one was harmed during the incident.

Deputies located the car nearby and arrested two men who were inside it, Michael Blake Pinkerton, 34, and Billy Ray Johnson, 58. Property thought to have been stolen during the incident was recovered from the vehicle, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department said the investigation is active and ongoing.

