Visit to Seattle pot dispensary was 'bad decision,' Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott says

Dallas Cowboys rookie Ezekiel Elliott didn’t break any laws when he visited a legal pot shop before the Cowboys’ preseason game in Seattle on Thursday.

But the running back said Monday, three days after TMZ posted a video of him inside the Herban Legends marijuana dispensary, he now realizes “it was a bad decision.”

“Didn’t really think about it before I went in what the repercussions could have been,” said Elliott, who didn’t purchase anything at the shop. “It wasn’t like I was trying to hide it or anything. I took pictures with people. It wasn’t like I was up to no good.

“I was curious. I didn’t think I was doing anything wrong. I wasn’t breaking any laws or anything. It was a bad decision. It was something I shouldn’t have done. But I know now.”

Elliott made a solid preseason debut for the Cowboys that night, rushing for 48 yards on seven carries and knocking Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor backward during a 13-yard run.

But team owner Jerry Jones wasn’t happy with the young player afterward, saying of Elliott’s activity earlier in the day, “It’s just not good.”

Marijuana is banned by the NFL. The Cowboys will start the season with three players suspended for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. In addition, Elliott is under investigation by the Columbus, Ohio, attorney’s office for a domestic abuse allegation that he denies.

“You definitely got to think of the perception of things before you actually do certain things,” Elliott said. “It may not seem like a big deal to you yourself but there is a bigger picture. It’s definitely a learning experience about the scrutiny. You just got to be careful and not give anyone a chance to say anything.”

