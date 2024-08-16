After four picks in Rams opener, what if Stetson Bennett flounders against Chargers?

Stetson Bennett’s goals are simple for when the Rams face the Chargers in a preseason game Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams quarterback said he wants to build on the positives from the 13-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and eliminate mental mistakes.

“And try not to throw four interceptions again,” he said.

Bennett overcame miscues and passed for a game-tying touchdown with four seconds left to help beat the Cowboys, who like the Rams did not play starters.

On Wednesday, after star quarterback Matthew Stafford was pulled midway through a joint practice with the Cowboys because of hamstring tightness, Jimmy Garoppolo took first-team reps and Bennett was elevated to run the second team.

Bennett made improved decisions and executed several impressive throws during the workout. Those experiences should help prep him for another starting opportunity Saturday.

“The last thing you want is guys to go out there and be afraid to make a mistake because you had a situation like that,” coach Sean McVay said of Bennett’s four interceptions, adding, “But you do want to make good, consistent decisions.”

Bennett played the entire game against the Cowboys and could do the same against the Chargers. Garoppolo will not play, McVay said, adding that a determination about whether the 11th-year pro will play in the final preseason game against the Houston Texans has not been made.

“He’s played a lot of football,” McVay said of Garoppolo. “It’s important for Stetson to be able to get those reps.”

Quarterback Dresser Winn also will be available.

Other matters to watch: