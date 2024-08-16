After four picks in Rams opener, what if Stetson Bennett flounders against Chargers?

Go beyond the scoreboard
Stetson Bennett’s goals are simple for when the Rams face the Chargers in a preseason game Saturday at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams quarterback said he wants to build on the positives from the 13-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday and eliminate mental mistakes.
“And try not to throw four interceptions again,” he said.
Bennett overcame miscues and passed for a game-tying touchdown with four seconds left to help beat the Cowboys, who like the Rams did not play starters.
On Wednesday, after star quarterback Matthew Stafford was pulled midway through a joint practice with the Cowboys because of hamstring tightness, Jimmy Garoppolo took first-team reps and Bennett was elevated to run the second team.
Bennett made improved decisions and executed several impressive throws during the workout. Those experiences should help prep him for another starting opportunity Saturday.
“The last thing you want is guys to go out there and be afraid to make a mistake because you had a situation like that,” coach Sean McVay said of Bennett’s four interceptions, adding, “But you do want to make good, consistent decisions.”
Bennett played the entire game against the Cowboys and could do the same against the Chargers. Garoppolo will not play, McVay said, adding that a determination about whether the 11th-year pro will play in the final preseason game against the Houston Texans has not been made.
“He’s played a lot of football,” McVay said of Garoppolo. “It’s important for Stetson to be able to get those reps.”
Quarterback Dresser Winn also will be available.
Other matters to watch:
Aubrey Pleasant oversees defensive backs, but McVay also elevated him to assistant head coach last spring. On Saturday, Pleasant will handle all of the duties of a coach, including addressing the team before the game, during halftime and after the game, meeting with officials, handling timeouts and communicating with coaches and players during the game.
McVay, who will be in the coaches’ booth, described it as an “earned opportunity” for Pleasant.
“He’s ready to go,” McVay said, adding, “To be able to get those reps for the leadership role that he plays for our team, but also to be able to get those chances.
“I remember when I got opportunities when I was in Washington, those were really cool things that I look back on and I really appreciate. ... He’s earned the right … because of the influence and positive effect he has on everyone in this building.”
As they did against the Cowboys, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and defensive coordinator Chris Shula will call plays.
Jordan Whittington, a sixth-round draft pick from Texas, showed against the Cowboys that he potentially could fit into the receiver rotation with Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson.
But it was only one game.
Whittington caught six passes for 74 yards. The statistics, however, are not what stood out. It was Whittington’s confidence, aggressive style of play and ability to break tackles that turned heads.
Kobie Turner, Bobby Brown and second-round pick Braden Fiske are the Rams’ top interior defensive linemen, but Tyler Davis could provide depth.
Davis, a sixth-round pick from Clemson, made six tackles against the Cowboys, including two for lost yardage.
Rams safety Jason Taylor II also had six tackles against the Cowboys. The second-year pro and teammates in the defensive backfield could be inspired to make game-changing plays for Pleasant.
Joshua Karty kicked two field goals and the game-winning extra point in the first preseason game.
A few days later, the Rams waived Tanner Brown, ending any competition for a job that Karty appears to be suited to handle.
