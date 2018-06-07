Report: Colin Kaepernick's attorneys may seek to subpoena President Trump in collusion grievance

Attorneys for Colin Kaepernick are expected to seek subpoenas in order to force President Trump to testify in Kaepernick’s collusion grievance against the NFL, Yahoo Sports reported Thursday.
The report also said that Vice President Mike Pence could also be served with a subpoena. Kaepernick is claiming NFL owners agreed not to sign him because he was kneeling during the national anthem before football games despite his having the ability to play in the NFL.
In order to file for the subpoenas, the attorneys must first get approval as agreed to through the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement. The attorneys would have to present an argument to the collusion arbitrator overseeing the grievance, detailing why testimony from Trump or anyone else at the White House is important to the grievance. The arbitrator would have to agree, then subpoenas could be sought.
Some owners apparently have spoken to Trump about players kneeling during the national anthem. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones allegedly said during his deposition during the grievance that Trump told him, “Tell everybody [in the NFL], you can’t win this one. This one lifts me."
NFL owners recently voted to approve a new policy requiring players on the sidelines must stand for the national anthem.
Kaepernick has not played since the 2016 season.