St. John's Episcopal to dedicate field in memory of heart donor Konrad Reuland

St. John’s Episcopal School in Rancho Santa Margarita will dedicate its new Konrad A. Reuland Memorial Field, in honor of the former NFL tight end who was 29 when he died of a brain aneurysm in December, in a ceremony Friday, Sept. 15, at 9:30 a.m.

The Reuland family, as well as Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew, who received Konrad’s heart and one kidney in a transplant operation, will attend the ceremony, as will several local dignitaries.

Konrad Reuland attended St. John’s Episcopal, where he met Carew as a sixth-grader and was a classmate of two of Carew’s children, before playing football at Mission Viejo High, Notre Dame and Stanford.

He appeared in 30 games for the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens from 2012 to 2015.