Live mock draft: NFL beat writers make picks for the teams they cover

With the NFL draft less than a week away, reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis take a crack in predicting how the first round will unfold in The Times’ annual beat writers’ mock. Each reporter makes a pick and gives a rationale for that selection.

Each pick will be announced every two minutes beginning at 9 a.m. PDT.

1. Cleveland Browns | Quarterback Josh Allen, Wyoming

Darin Oswald / Idaho Statesman

Josh Allen has a great arm, size and mobility. He'll he'll sit for a year behind Tyrod Taylor, which will give him time to improve his accuracy by shortening his stride and narrowing his base. — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland Plain Dealer

2. New York Giants | Running back Saquon Barkley, Penn State

Rick Scuteri / Associated Press

The Giants will use 9:59 of their allotted 10 minutes on the clock waiting to see if there is any team that wants to trade up to No. 2 for a quarterback. No takers? Fine. The Giants will select Barkley to give them a dynamic playmaker in the backfield for the first time since Tiki Barber. — Tom Rock, Newsday

3. New York Jets | Quarterback Sam Darnold, USC

Harry How / Getty Images

It is no secret that the Jets need a quarterback and they will be doing backflips if Darnold slips to them at No. 3. He is viewed as the most complete of all the quarterback prospects. — Brian Costello, New York Post

4. Cleveland Browns | Defensive end Bradley Chubb, North Carolina State

Darron Cummings / Associated Press

Defensive Coordinator Gregg Williams would love creating game plans with Chubb and Myles Garrett rushing the quarterback. Emmanuel Ogbah would be part of the package, too. Garrett could move inside. He got his first NFL sack lining up as a defensive tackle. — Jeff Schudel, News-Herald

5. Denver Broncos | Quarterback Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

Tony Gutierrez / Associated Press

The Broncos love how Mayfield can make plays off-script, and likes the edgy personality he brings to the position. Quenton Nelson is also a possibility. — Mike Klis, 9News

6. Indianapolis Colts | Linebacker Roquan Smith, Georgia

Joe Robbins / Getty Images

With Chubb off the board, general manager Chris Ballard still helps needy defense with Smith, who brings necessary speed and athleticism. Quenton Nelson is enticing, but it's tough to take a guard this high. — Mike Chappel, CBS4/FOX59

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Guard Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

Joshua L. Jones / Athens Banner-Herald