Adam Schefter's memoir reflects on his article about a 9/11 casualty and a widow who would become his wife

Adam Schefter isn’t convinced that his new book could develop into a film treatment or a stage play. But considering all that’s happened to him and his wife, Sharri, no proposal should be dismissed.
A new book from the ESPN NFL reporter, “The Man I Never Met: A Memoir” (with Michael Rosenberg, St. Martin’s Press, 208 pages, $26.99), expands on a piece he pitched to his network and aired two years ago about a particular Sept. 11, 2001 casualty — an affable New York-based economic analyst named Joe Maio, who left behind a wife and a 15-month old son.
Schefter’s personal connection: He married Joe’s widow, Sharri, in 2007 and became the stand-in dad for his son, Devin. The couple, who also have a daughter, Dylan, live in what had been the Maio family home on Long Island, N.Y.
On Tuesday, the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Schefter will be in New York to do some TV work, but Sharri still does not want to go to the World Trade Center site. She will stay home to watch coverage of the annual roll call of the nearly 3,000 victims.
Joe Maio’s company, Canton Fitzgerald, lost 658 of its 960 New York employees on that day in 2001.
“It’s a very solemn, sobering day for our family, and that will never change,” Schefter said Monday morning before doing his ESPN reporting on a variety of shows leading into the “Monday Night Football” doubleheader. “This is the day the country really tunes in and pays attention to honor the victims, but the families live with it every day of their lives.”
As the TV story begat the book, Schefter says friends in Hollywood are already imagining the film-rights possibilities, and co-author Rosenberg is considering the idea of developing it into a play.
“The reaction was so overwhelming when ESPN aired the piece on the 15th anniversary, unlike anything I had seen in my 28 years in the business, it was kind of surreal,” said Schefter, 51, who joined ESPN in 2009. He started his TV career at the Culver City-based NFL Network after a long run covering the Denver Broncos for the Denver Post.
“I didn’t know if it was a TV story, or a book, or even a movie or play. Any way we can honor his life and pay tribute, my wife is all in favor of it.”
More on 9/11
With the assistance of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York, ESPN’s “E:60” franchise presents a special called “Comeback Season – Sports After 9/11,” airing Tuesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN and 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
Mike Greenberg anchors the 90-minute program that he pitched as a show to his bosses and officials from the museum, which is holding a special exhibit by the same name open to the public. Joe Torre, Bobby Valentine, Mark Messier and Dale Earnhardt Jr., are among the guests interviewed.
By the numbers
CBS’ coverage of Chargers’ home-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday did a modest 5.5 Nielsen rating, 13 share and a household average of 441,000 viewers in Los Angeles on Channel 2. That didn’t match up well in a head-to-head competition with the Cowboys-Panthers on Channel 11, which had a 7.6 rating.
But KCBS saw a 9% bump in viewership with Chargers-Chiefs than it had with the Rams playing host to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of the 2017 season.
In San Diego, the Chargers-Chiefs contest did an 11.7 Nielsen rating (117,000 homes) compared to 5.3 for Dallas-Carolina. Each Nielsen rating converts to 53,186 homes in L.A. and 10,028 homes in San Diego.
CBS says the six regional games it had on Sunday’s Week 1 averaged 17.1 million, a 29% jump over last year and the most-watched opening single-header since 1998. Fox had a 15.7 national rating for Cowboys-Panthers.
NBC did a 14.4 overnight for Chicago-Green Bay on Sunday compared to a 6.6 for its Atlanta-Philadelphia weather-delayed regular-season opener Thursday, the least-watched NFL Kickoff game in nine years.
Fight for attention
Saturday night’s Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez rematch in Las Vegas, which HBO offers for $84.99 on pay per view, includes two forward-thinking media wrinkles.
The call by Jim Lampley, Max Kellerman and Roy Jones will be available in a couple dozen Southern California movie theaters through Fathom Events (tickets are $20.)
Also, Golden Boy Promotions Digital will stream it online to accommodate cable cord cutters for the full price tag on www.caneloggg.com. Beto Duran, Ring magazine editor-in-chief Doug Fischer and former fighter Kevin Kelley call the bout on that Internet platform. Duran and Jessica Rosales also host a 7-to-10 a.m. weekday show on Golden Boy Live Dash Radio digital station covering all the week’s events leading to the Friday weigh-in, with show replays on RingTV.com.