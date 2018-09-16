What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 2

Arizona: Larry Fitzgerald has more catches against the Rams (176) than any wide receiver has had against a single team in NFL history.
Atlanta: The Falcons have won four of their last five games against the Panthers, with Matt Ryan throwing for 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Carolina: Quarterback Cam Newton has rushed for 50 yards or more in six straight games, after picking up 58 yards, plus a touchdown, on the ground last week.
Chicago: Khalil Mack makes his Soldier Field debut as a member of the Bears. He had a strip sack and a 27-yard pick-six last week against the Packers.
Dallas: Dak Prescott has passed for more than 200 yards in only two of his last nine games, but one of those was a career-high 332-yard effort against the Giants.
Detroit: Matthew Stafford threw four interceptions last week, including one returned for a touchdown. The Lions also gave up TDs by run, pass and punt return.
Green Bay: Davante Adams has scored a touchdown the last four times he’s faced the Vikings. He caught a 12- yard TD pass during last week’s win over Chicago.
Minnesota: First-round pick Mike Hughes returned an interception 28 yards for a score in the opener, becoming the first Vikings rookie with a pick-six since 2012.
New Orleans: Reigning offensive rookie of the year Alvin Kamara picked up where he left off with 141 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns last week.
N.Y. Giants: Eli Manning started his 217th regular-season game last week, a franchise record. He needs one touchdown pass this week for 50 against the Cowboys.
Philadelphia: Nick Foles is 2-0 as a starter against Tampa Bay, with 677 yards passing, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He hasn’t lost a road game since 2015.
RAMS: The Rams drafted QB Sam Bradford with the No. 1 overall pick in 2010; they will face him Sunday for the first time since trading him after the 2014 season.
San Francisco: Losing for the first time in eight NFL starts, Jimmy Garoppolo became the first 49ers QB to throw three picks in the opener since Steve Young in 1993.
Seattle: Russell Wilson is one win short of Matt Hasselbeck’s team record of 74 regular-season and playoff victories for a starting quarterback.
Tampa Bay: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for a career-high 417 yards with four touchdowns last week. He also scored his first rushing touchdown since 2015.
Washington: Running backs Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson led the Redskins with 166 and 128 yards from scrimmage against Arizona last week.