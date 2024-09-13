Rams at Cardinals: How to watch, start time and prediction

It’s only Week 2 and the Rams already are decimated by injuries.

Receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom were placed on injured reserve because of injuries suffered in a 26-20 season-opening overtime defeat at Detroit.

Matthew Stafford still has Cooper Kupp, but Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell will be called upon to help fill the void left by Nacua’s absence.

The Rams defense played well until overtime, when it could not stop the run. That could be problematic against the Cardinals, who feature elusive quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner, along with a seemingly improved receiving corps that features rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride.