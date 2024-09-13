Advertisement
Rams at Cardinals: How to watch, start time and prediction

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass during a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.
(Rick Osentoski / Associated Press)
By Gary Klein
Staff WriterFollow
It’s only Week 2 and the Rams already are decimated by injuries.

Receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom were placed on injured reserve because of injuries suffered in a 26-20 season-opening overtime defeat at Detroit.

Matthew Stafford still has Cooper Kupp, but Tyler Johnson, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell will be called upon to help fill the void left by Nacua’s absence.

The Rams defense played well until overtime, when it could not stop the run. That could be problematic against the Cardinals, who feature elusive quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner, along with a seemingly improved receiving corps that features rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. and tight end Trey McBride.

How to watch and listen to Rams vs. Cardinals

The Rams and Cardinals will play at 1:05 p.m. PDT Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will air on Fox in Southern California and will be available on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 710 AM, 93.1 FM or 1330 AM.

Betting lines for Rams vs. Cardinals
Who will win Rams vs. Cardinals?

Gary Klein’s pick: Under Sean McVay, the Rams have dominated the Cardinals. If this was a late-season game, it would probably be a lock to continue, but the Rams are racked by injuries and the Cardinals historically seem to play well early in the season before fading. Cardinals 28, Rams 27.

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Rams are hurting, with Nacua out and a patchwork offensive line, and the Cardinals looked stronger than many expected in their opener. The Rams’ Stafford and Kupp make the difference. Rams 24, Cardinals 21

