What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 8

Arizona: Larry Fitzgerald needs 135 yards to move into second place on the NFL’s career yards receiving list. He’s had at least that many in a game 15 times.
Atlanta: Matt Ryan is on pace for 34 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He had similar stats (38 TDs, seven INTs) during his MVP season in 2016.
Carolina: The Panthers posted the largest fourth-quarter comeback in team history (17 points) and the 15th of Cam Newton’s career last week against the Eagles.
Chicago: The Bears had a league-best 18 sacks in the first four weeks but only one since then, dropping them into a six-way tie for ninth place in that category.
Dallas: New addition Amari Cooper had 13 100-yard games in three-plus seasons with Oakland. The Cowboys have one 100-yard game from a receiver this year.
Detroit: Michael Roberts has four receptions this season but is tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. He missed three games because of a knee injury.
Green Bay: Former USC star Clay Matthews will play his first professional game at the Coliseum since helping the Trojans win four Pac-10 titles from 2005 to 2008.
Minnesota: Should he get 100 yards in receptions, Adam Thielen would join Calvin Johnson as the only players to do that in eight straight games.
New Orleans: Backup QB Taysom Hill has rushed for 125 yards, second on the team to RB Alvin Kamara (363). Hill’s six carries last week were a career high.
N.Y. Giants: The Giants are cleaning house, but longtime QB Eli Manning has a no-trade clause and says “it’s hard to imagine being with another organization.”
Philadelphia: Coach Doug Pederson tried putting a positive spin on the Super Bowl champs’ 3-4 start: “Pressure’s off, so we can go play, have fun and just relax.”
RAMS: Todd Gurley leads the league in yards rushing (686), carries (144), yards from scrimmage (956) and points (88). He faces the Packers’ No. 22 run defense.
San Francisco: C.J. Beathard was interception-free in his first NFL start last October; he’s had at least one pass picked off in each of his eight games since.
Seattle: Frank Clark had 2 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles, both career highs, in his most recent game, despite missing most of the second half with an illness.
Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers allowed a season-low 305 yards and had five sacks against Cleveland last week in Mike Duffner’s debut as defensive coordinator.
Washington: Facing the reeling Giants this week, the Redskins could start 2-0 in the NFC East for the first time since 2010. They have a 11/2-game lead in the division.