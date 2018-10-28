Advertisement

What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 8

Chuck Schilken
By
Oct 28, 2018 | 3:15 AM
Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) scores on a 7-yard run against the San Francisco 49ers. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Arizona: Larry Fitzgerald needs 135 yards to move into second place on the NFL’s career yards receiving list. He’s had at least that many in a game 15 times.

Atlanta: Matt Ryan is on pace for 34 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He had similar stats (38 TDs, seven INTs) during his MVP season in 2016.

Carolina: The Panthers posted the largest fourth-quarter comeback in team history (17 points) and the 15th of Cam Newton’s career last week against the Eagles.

Chicago: The Bears had a league-best 18 sacks in the first four weeks but only one since then, dropping them into a six-way tie for ninth place in that category.

Dallas: New addition Amari Cooper had 13 100-yard games in three-plus seasons with Oakland. The Cowboys have one 100-yard game from a receiver this year.

Detroit: Michael Roberts has four receptions this season but is tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. He missed three games because of a knee injury.

Green Bay: Former USC star Clay Matthews will play his first professional game at the Coliseum since helping the Trojans win four Pac-10 titles from 2005 to 2008.

Minnesota: Should he get 100 yards in receptions, Adam Thielen would join Calvin Johnson as the only players to do that in eight straight games.

New Orleans: Backup QB Taysom Hill has rushed for 125 yards, second on the team to RB Alvin Kamara (363). Hill’s six carries last week were a career high.

N.Y. Giants: The Giants are cleaning house, but longtime QB Eli Manning has a no-trade clause and says “it’s hard to imagine being with another organization.”

Philadelphia: Coach Doug Pederson tried putting a positive spin on the Super Bowl champs’ 3-4 start: “Pressure’s off, so we can go play, have fun and just relax.”

RAMS: Todd Gurley leads the league in yards rushing (686), carries (144), yards from scrimmage (956) and points (88). He faces the Packers’ No. 22 run defense.

San Francisco: C.J. Beathard was interception-free in his first NFL start last October; he’s had at least one pass picked off in each of his eight games since.

Seattle: Frank Clark had 2 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles, both career highs, in his most recent game, despite missing most of the second half with an illness.

Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers allowed a season-low 305 yards and had five sacks against Cleveland last week in Mike Duffner’s debut as defensive coordinator.

Washington: Facing the reeling Giants this week, the Redskins could start 2-0 in the NFC East for the first time since 2010. They have a 11/2-game lead in the division.

