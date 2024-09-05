NFL Week 1 picks: Season kicks off with super matchups Ravens-Chiefs, Packers-Eagles

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 NFL draft, had a rocky rookie season. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

Sunday, 10 a.m. TV: NFL Ticket

Line: Saints by 3½. O/U: 41½.

The Saints are better and they’re at home. Hard to know what to expect from the Panthers and their new coach. Carolina needs to improve in so many areas after last year, it’s dicey to take them in this matchup.

Pick: Saints 27, Panthers 17