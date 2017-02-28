Local NFL prospects invited to the scouting combine

Local prospects who have been invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis, which begins Wednesday:

Zach Banner, OT, USC: The son of former NFL tackle Lincoln Kennedy, Banner was listed by the Trojans last season at 6 feet 9, 360 pounds.

Victor Bolden Jr., WR, Oregon State (Los Osos High School): Bolden is the first Oregon State player to score touchdowns on a punt and kickoff return in the same season.

Justin Davis, RB, USC: Davis missed the East-West Shrine game because of an ankle injury. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry last season.

Sean Harlow, G, Oregon State (San Clemente): Harlow, whose father Pat was a standout at USC, anchored line that cleared way for outstanding ground game.

Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC: Jackson figures to be among the fastest players at the combine, and can play offense, defense, and special teams.

Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami (Chaminade): A three-year starter for the Hurricanes, Kaaya was in shotgun for his first two seasons, then sometimes under center in Year 3.

Damien Mama, G, USC: Mama started 30 games in three seasons for the Trojans. He’s leaving school a year early for the NFL draft.

Gabe Marks, WR, Washington State (Venice): Marks finished second in Pac-12 history with 37 touchdown catches, and seventh with 3,453 yards.

Conor McDermott, OT, UCLA: A 6-8 left tackle, McDermott has an older brother, Kevin, who is an NFL long snapper. Scouts see Conor as a right tackle.

Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA: Scouts love McKinley’s relentless “motor” as a pass rusher, and many see him as a first- or second-round pick.

Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State (Santa Margarita): Since taking over for Jay Ajayi (now a Dolphins star), McNichols averaged 1,523 yards and 21 TDs in two seasons.

Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA: Some scouts see Moreau making an immediate impact as a nickel corner, then developing into a starter. He’s raw, but has good size.

Darreus Rogers, WR, USC: Rogers, a No. 2 receiver at USC, is coming off his best college season, with 56 catches for 696 yards and four touchdowns.

John Ross, WR, Washington (Long Beach Jordan): A blistering-fast receiver, Ross overcame a leg injury to become a nightmare for opposing defenses.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC: Although his catches dropped off a bit last season, he scored 10 touchdowns each of the past two years. Scouts love his potential.

Tedric Thompson, FS, Colorado (Valencia): Tedric’s older brother, Cedric, is a safety for the Minnesota Vikings. Tedric has particularly good hands as a defender.

Stevie Tu’ikolovatu, NT, USC: A transfer from Utah, Tu’ikolovatu has served his Mormon mission and is 25, so he’ll be among the older players at the combine.

Conrad Ukropina, K, Stanford (Loyola): Ukropina set Stanford records by making 108 consecutive extra-point kicks, and having a field-goal percentage of 82.4.

Eddie Vanderdoes, DT, UCLA: After recovering from a serious knee injury in 2015, Vanderdoes became the linchpin of everything UCLA did to stop the run.

Chad Wheeler, C, USC: Some scouts see the 6-7 Wheeler as a better pass protector than run blocker, but as the lineman with the most potential of this USC crop.

