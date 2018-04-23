Playing tennis has served Josh Rosen well as he prepares for life as an NFL quarterback

The ability to put mistakes behind and keep moving forward in football is key, particularly because Rosen will likely wind up with a struggling franchise. There's a good chance when the draft begins with Round 1 on Thursday that he'll be selected among the first five picks — belonging to Cleveland (twice), the New York Giants and Jets, and Denver — along with former USC quarterback Sam Darnold. Having a short memory and a knack for dusting yourself off from losses will be paramount.