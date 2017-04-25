NFL draft preview: What to expect when the NFC and AFC West divisions make their picks

The draft will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Philadelphia. Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines team needs by division. Today, in the final of four daily parts, the West divisions:

It’s about time for Arizona to start thinking about successors to Carson Palmer, a quarterback who can watch and learn behind that seasoned veteran for a couple of years. Arizona likes Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes. The Cardinals are also looking for a bookend to Patrick Peterson, so cornerback is also a possibility at No. 13. Receiver is an option, too.

As part of the deal to land Jared Goff, the Rams traded away this year’s first-round pick. They’re on the clock at No. 37, and could look for an offensive lineman there, perhaps Temple guard Dion Dawkins. Even with the signing of Robert Woods this offseason, receiver remains an area of need. Is there a blocking tight end available?

San Francisco needs help on the defensive front, but they have used their top pick on defensive linemen in consecutive drafts. Would they be bold enough to do so again at No. 2? That could be a spot for a safety, or maybe even an inside linebacker such as Alabama’s Reuben Foster, although character concerns have him slipping.

Typically, Seattle is looking for offensive linemen. If Utah tackle Garett Bolles is there when Seattle is picking at 26, he might not get to 27. Seattle might opt for a big corner such as Washington’s Kevin King, too. There’s always a possibility the Seahawks could make a dramatic move — don’t rule out a Richard Sherman trade — to jump up in the first round and pick up an elite talent.

It would be poetic if Denver was to draft Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, whose dad, Ed, was a Denver icon. But McCaffrey might be gone when that club selects at No. 20. The Broncos also need a left tackle, and there are a couple solid ones in this class. Tight end is an area of need too, although it is less likely Denver would go that direction in the opening round. Alabama’s O.J. Howard and Miami’s David Njoku are the best options at that position.

Kansas City is going to have to find an eventual replacement for Derrick Johnson, and there should be some solid options at inside linebacker when they pick at 27, such as Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan. This could be a spot for a quarterback too, as the team needs to find the heir apparent to Alex Smith. If one of the top-shelf passers slips, Kansas City could be waiting to catch him.

If one of the two top safeties were to tumble out of the top six, the Chargers might look to take him at No. 7. The club got excellent production out of rookie Joey Bosa last season, and might make a move for another edge rusher such as Stanford’s Solomon Thomas. The receivers will get a look too, and the Chargers could go explosive (John Ross or Corey Davis) or for more of a jump-ball guy (Mike Williams).

As good as Khalil Mack was for Oakland last season, the team had an NFL-low 25 sacks and still needs to generate a better inside pass rush. That could direct them to a linebacker with the 24th pick, and Florida’s Jarrad Davis would be a good fit. Only occasionally does Oakland take a linebacker early. The team is also on the lookout for a running back and a safety. It’s a good year to go tailback shopping.

