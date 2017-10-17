Who is attending the NFL meeting on the national anthem controversy? Not Colin Kaepernick or Jerry Jones

Chargers tackle Russell Okung, Washington cornerback Josh Norman, Commissioner Roger Goodell, and New England owner Robert Kraft are among the players, owners and executives attending a Tuesday morning meeting at NFL headquarters to discuss how the league should move forward on the national anthem controversy.

Notably absent were Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who threatened to bench any player who didn’t stand for the anthem, and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. A league spokesman said he was not aware of Kaepernick being invited to attend the meeting.

It’s extremely rare for players to attend the annual fall owners meeting, but this issue is atop the league’s agenda.

Among the others attending were players Darius Butler (Indianapolis), Kenny Stills (Miami), Julius Thomas (Miami), Michael Thomas (Miami), Mark Herzlich (New York Giants), Kelvin Beachum (New York Jets), Demario Davis (New York Jets), Malcolm Jenkins (Philadelphia), Chris Long (Philadelphia), and Eric Reid (San Francisco); owners Michael Bidwill (Arizona), Arthur Blank (Atlanta), Robert McNair (Houston), Shad Khan (Jacksonville), John Mara (Giants), Art Rooney (Pittsburgh), Jeffrey Lurie (Philadelphia), and Jed York (San Francisco). Former player Anquan Boldin was there as well.

Representing the NFL Players Assn. were DeMaurice Smith, executive director, Eric Winston and Don Davis.

Along with Goodell was NFL executive Troy Vincent.

