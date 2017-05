Cowboys rookies Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott are tops in NFL player merchandise and products sales

Here's more proof that the 2016 NFL season was a superb one for rookies: Dallas Cowboys teammates Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott topped NFL player merchandise and products sales.

The running back who led the league in rushing and the quarterback who was the Offensive Rookie of the Year represent the first time two rookies led the list compiled by the NFL Players Assn.

The list is based on total sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise, tracking year-end results from March 1, 2016, through Feb. 28, 2017.

“It's pretty humbling,” Elliott said. “When you're a rookie, you're just looking to put your head down, help the team and learn the ropes. To accomplish this level of success off the field shows just how passionate football fans are in Dallas, in Ohio, my home state of Missouri, and all around the world. And to be up there with Dak and Dez [Bryant], alongside great players like Tom Brady and Odell Beckham, is very special to me.”

Super Bowl MVP Brady was third on the list after holding the top spot for much of the measuring period. He was followed by yet another Cowboy, receiver Bryant, and Giants wideout Beckham Jr.

Brady vinyl figures were the most popular among those items, and he also led in plush dolls, player-identified kids T-shirts and jerseys.

Another rookie, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was seventh overall but tops in bobblehead sales.

NFL Players Inc., the marketing arm of the union, compiled the list, which is based on overall sales of all NFL player licensed products via online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees.

Among the product categories are men's, women's and youth game jerseys and T-shirts; wall decals; figurines; toys; matted and framed photos; vinyl collectibles; bobbleheads; ugly sweaters; plush dolls; drinkware; socks; mobile gaming; virtual goods; holiday ornaments and novelties. NFL Players Inc. said licensees generated retail sales exceeding $1.6 billion during the year.