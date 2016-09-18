NFC notes: Will Saints' Brees throw seven touchdowns against the Giants again?

Arizona Cardinals: Offensive lineman Earl Watford is expected to start at right guard for the Cardinals with two-time Pro Bowler Evan Mathis dealing with a foot injury.

Atlanta Falcons: Quarterback Matt Ryan has passed for at least 200 yards in 40 straight games. The Falcons have outscored the Raiders, 82-30, in their last three meetings.

Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton has an NFL-record 32 career games with a passing and a rushing touchdown. No quarter- back has more rushing touchdowns.

Chicago Bears: Guard Josh Sitton started for the Bears in their season opener less than a week after he was cut by the Packers. Jay Cutler was sacked five times.

Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys have won three straight games in Washington, but are 1-14 since 2013 without quarterback Tony Romo, who is out with a back injury.

Detroit Lions: The Lions have won seven of their last nine games as quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 22 touchdowns with only two passes intercepted.

Green Bay Packers: Receiver Jordy Nelson had six catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ opener after missing all of 2015 because of an ACL injury.

Minnesota Vikings: Running back Adrian Peterson was held to 31 yards rushing in Week 1, but has averaged 109 yards against the Packers over 17 games.

New Orleans Saints: The Saints feature the NFL’s best offense and worst defense. Last season, Drew Brees threw seven touchdown passes against the Giants.

N.Y. Giants: Kicker Josh Brown will return for the Giants after serving a one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Philadelphia Eagles: Fletcher Cox has had five sacks in his last five games. Jordan Matthews has had four straight games with at least 50 yards receiving and a touchdown.

RAMS: Defensive end Robert Quinn has had 10 sacks in nine career games against the Seahawks. The Rams are 4-4 against Seattle under Coach Jeff Fisher.

San Francisco 49ers: Veteran receiver Jeremy Kerley had seven catches for 61 yards in his 49ers debut, two weeks after he was acquired by trade from New England.

Seattle Seahawks: Thomas Rawls will start at running back this week after serving as Christine Michael’s backup in the Seahawks’ season opener.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quarter- back Jameis Winston earned NFC player- of-the-week honors after throwing four touch- down passes in a victory over the Saints.

Washington Redskins: The Redskins reached the playoffs last season for the second time since 2007 despite not beating a team with a winning record.

Caption Rams opener isn’t what Los Angeles was waiting for The Rams formally returned to Los Angeles on Monday night by stumbling through the door and tracking mud on the floor before flopping aimlessly on the couch. The Rams formally returned to Los Angeles on Monday night by stumbling through the door and tracking mud on the floor before flopping aimlessly on the couch. Caption Rams vs. 49ers: The return of a storied NFL rivalry After a 21-year absence the NFL is back in Los Angeles After a 21-year absence the NFL is back in Los Angeles

matt.wilhalme@latimes.com

Follow Matt Wilhalme on Twitter @mattwilhalme