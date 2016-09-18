NFC notes: Will Saints' Brees throw seven touchdowns against the Giants again?

Arizona Cardinals: Offensive lineman Earl Watford is expected to start at right guard for the Cardinals with two-time Pro Bowler Evan Mathis dealing with a foot injury.
Atlanta Falcons: Quarterback Matt Ryan has passed for at least 200 yards in 40 straight games. The Falcons have outscored the Raiders, 82-30, in their last three meetings.
Carolina Panthers: Cam Newton has an NFL-record 32 career games with a passing and a rushing touchdown. No quarter- back has more rushing touchdowns.
Chicago Bears: Guard Josh Sitton started for the Bears in their season opener less than a week after he was cut by the Packers. Jay Cutler was sacked five times.
Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys have won three straight games in Washington, but are 1-14 since 2013 without quarterback Tony Romo, who is out with a back injury.
Detroit Lions: The Lions have won seven of their last nine games as quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown for 22 touchdowns with only two passes intercepted.
Green Bay Packers: Receiver Jordy Nelson had six catches for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Packers’ opener after missing all of 2015 because of an ACL injury.
Minnesota Vikings: Running back Adrian Peterson was held to 31 yards rushing in Week 1, but has averaged 109 yards against the Packers over 17 games.
New Orleans Saints: The Saints feature the NFL’s best offense and worst defense. Last season, Drew Brees threw seven touchdown passes against the Giants.
N.Y. Giants: Kicker Josh Brown will return for the Giants after serving a one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
Philadelphia Eagles: Fletcher Cox has had five sacks in his last five games. Jordan Matthews has had four straight games with at least 50 yards receiving and a touchdown.
RAMS: Defensive end Robert Quinn has had 10 sacks in nine career games against the Seahawks. The Rams are 4-4 against Seattle under Coach Jeff Fisher.
San Francisco 49ers: Veteran receiver Jeremy Kerley had seven catches for 61 yards in his 49ers debut, two weeks after he was acquired by trade from New England.
Seattle Seahawks: Thomas Rawls will start at running back this week after serving as Christine Michael’s backup in the Seahawks’ season opener.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quarter- back Jameis Winston earned NFC player- of-the-week honors after throwing four touch- down passes in a victory over the Saints.
Washington Redskins: The Redskins reached the playoffs last season for the second time since 2007 despite not beating a team with a winning record.
Follow Matt Wilhalme on Twitter @mattwilhalme