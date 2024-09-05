Want to attend a Big Ten football game? Here’s a guide to all 18 stadiums

Hey there, fans of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington football.

Welcome to the Big Ten Conference.

Sure, conference road games may be a bit farther away (much more than 2,000 miles in many cases) than they were in the Pac-12 days.

But just think of all the fun, exciting and often historic venues — each with its own quirks and unique traditions — you’ll have the opportunity to visit.

Maybe you’ll attend a game at a venue with a nickname like the Big House, the Woodshed or the Shoe.

Perhaps you’ll have the chance to rub Testudo’s nose or Hep’s Rock.

Or marvel at Zeke the Wonder Dog or the world’s largest drum.

Or search for Crisler’s Seat, witness the Swarm, camp out in Nittanyville or behold the Dramatic Gopher (which is actually a chipmunk).

Or maybe you have no idea what any of that means, in which case this handy guide to all 18 stadiums in the new-look Big Ten should come in quite handy.

And for everyone coming to a game on the West Coast for the first time, this guide is for you too. Just make sure to learn the “Eight-clap” and be prepared to “Fight on!”