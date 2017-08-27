NFL notes: Chiefs' Spencer Ware might miss season after tearing knee ligaments

Kansas Chiefs running back Spencer Ware could require season-ending surgery after tearing one ligament in his right knee and damaging another during Friday night's preseason game in Seattle.

Ware had an MRI exam on Saturday that revealed the extent of the injury.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder said Sunday that Ware tore the posterior cruciate ligament, an injury that itself is not always season-ending. But Burkholder said Ware also damaged the lateral collateral ligament, and the combination of injuries will likely require surgery.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed that third-round draft pick Kareem Hunt will be the starter for the season opener on Sept. 7 at New England. Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller will likely serve as backups.

In other NFL news:

-- The New York Jets acquired safety Terrence Brooks from the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for cornerback Dexter McDougle in a trade of 2014 draft picks. The moves, announced by the Eagles, provide depth for both teams' secondaries. The Jets are expected to start rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye at safety but were thin at the position beyond them, with Rontez Miles dealing with an eye injury and Doug Middleton out for the season with a torn pectoral. Ronald Martin and Robenson Therezie were the only other healthy safeties. Brooks was drafted in the third round out of Florida State by Baltimore, 79th overall — one pick ahead of McDougle. He spent his first two seasons with the Ravens and played with the Eagles last year.