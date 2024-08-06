Rams declare Puka Nacua will recover for season opener, but three injured linemen?

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) will be on the sideline for much of camp.

Nothing serious. Nothing structurally significant.

That’s how Rams coach Sean McVay on Tuesday described the knee injury star receiver Puka Nacua suffered during a joint practice with the Chargers on Sunday.

If there is cause for concern — and anything related to injuries and the record-setting Nacua qualifies — McVay masked it.

Nacua, who is “week to week,” McVay said, will not participate in a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday or upcoming practices with the Chargers and Houston Texans. He would not have played in preseason games against those teams even if healthy.

Nacua will be ready to play in the Sept. 8 opener against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, McVay said.

“He’ll be in good shape and he’ll recover and we’ll be ready to go,” McVay said after practice at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks. “No threat of anything for Detroit.”

McVay said “a little bursa sac” in Nacua’s right knee burst when the receiver came down hard on the turf while attempting to make a contested catch in the end zone against the Chargers in El Segundo. Nacua also absorbed contact on several plays thereafter.

Fourth-year pro Tutu Atwell is expected to step into Nacua’s role as the “Z” receiver in the starting lineup with Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson.

In 2023, Atwell caught 39 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns. This season, a contract year for the 2021 second-round draft pick, he also could handle kickoff returns.

Rams cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) tries to hold wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) as they pursue a pass during camp. (Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

“Just trying to step my game up a little more,” Atwell said. “I felt like the last two years I did good, but every year you want to take a step.”

Veteran Tyler Johnson, second-year pro Xavier Smith and rookie Jordan Whittington are other receivers competing to make the roster.

Nacua’s injury is the latest setback for a Rams offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford that was expected to be the team’s strength.

Starting left tackle Alaric Jackson (ankle), starting left guard Jonah Jackson and starting right tackle Rob Havenstein (ankle) remain sidelined because of injuries suffered during training camp at Loyola Marymount.

Will all three be ready for the opener?

McVay could not definitively say yes.

“I’m going to take it a little bit at a time,” he said. “I’m certainly not ruling that out, so that’s a good thing.”

Second-year pro Warren McClendon Jr., who has worked in place of Havenstein, and rookie tackle KT Leveston suffered ankle injuries against the Chargers. McClendon practiced Tuesday.

To provide depth, the Rams signed reserves Tuesday seemingly faster than the USA’s Noah Lyles ran the 100-meters final en route to an Olympic gold medal.

The Rams added tackles Conor McDermott and Matt Kaskey and center Alec Lindstrom.

McDermott, who played at UCLA, has played for the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New England Patriots since 2017. The 6-foot 8-inch, 305-pound McDermott has played in 55 games, starting 17.

Kaskey, 6-7 and 325 pounds, was a tackle on the Rams practice squad in 2019. He played in one regular-season game with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Kaskey spent time with the Chargers in 2023.

Lindstrom, 6-3, 300 pounds, spent the last two seasons with the Cowboys after signing as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in five preseason games.

“There is some familiarity with Conor McDermott from a lot of guys that are on our coaching staff and even some of our players,” McVay said. “He’s a guy that’s played a lot of meaningful football in this league.

“And then, you know, the other two guys, we’ll continue to get to know. I don’t know as much about them, but we’re excited to add them on board.”