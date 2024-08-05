Knee injury for Rams’ Puka Nacua could keep him out for weeks

Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who suffered a knee injury during a joint practice with the Chargers, is week to week, a person with knowledge of the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly said Monday.

Nacua was injured Sunday at the Chargers’ facility during a practice that featured no tackling but did include instances of hard contact.

Nacua, who set rookie receiving records in 2023, fell hard to the turf attempting to make a contested catch in the end zone. He also absorbed contact while carrying the ball on a jet sweep, and spent the last half of the workout on the sideline with an ice pack on his right knee.

Advertisement

Nacua would not have played in preseason games, but the injury is expected to sideline him for Thursday’s joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard.

Tutu Atwell probably will join Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson as a starting receiver.

The Rams are off Monday. They will resume practice at Cal Lutheran on Tuesday, and coach Sean McVay is expected to address Nacua’s status.

Nacua’s injury is the latest for a Rams offense that was without three starting linemen against the Chargers.

Advertisement

Left tackle Alaric Jackson is nursing an ankle injury and left guard Jonah Jackson and right tackle Rob Havenstein are week to week because of shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.

During the practice with the Chargers, Joe Noteboom started at left tackle , Zach Thomas at left guard and Warren McClendon Jr. at right tackle. The Chargers tipped numerous passes, batted away several more and came up with three interceptions.

The Rams defense also is adjusting because of injuries.

Starting cornerback Darious Williams has been week to week because of a hamstring injury suffered on the second day of training camp.

Advertisement

The Rams signed cornerback Jerry Jacobs to compensate for the loss of Derion Kendrick, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during the first training camp workout.