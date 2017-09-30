NFL notes: Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan suspended for two games

The NFL has suspended Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan for two games for his frightening hit against Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.

The league announced the punishment on Saturday. Trevathan has three business days to appeal the suspension.

Adams was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter Thursday night after getting hit in the head during a tackle by Trevathan. The game was delayed for about 5 minutes while medical personnel tended to Adams. He tweeted Friday that he was at home and “feeling great.”

Trevathan was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty following Adams' 8-yard catch but was not ejected. He is eligible to return following Chicago's game against Baltimore on Oct. 15.

In other NFL news:

-- Kansas City outside linebacker Dee Ford has been ruled out of the Chiefs' home game Monday night against the Washington Redskins because of a lower-back injury. Ford sat out two practices and was ruled out Saturday. The Chiefs are 3-0.

-- The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Thurston Armbrister to the active roster from the practice squad and placed guard Zac Kerin on injured reserve with a knee injury. The Lions also announced Saturday that they have signed wide receiver Andy Jones to the practice squad. Jones began the 2017 season with the Houston Texans. He was acquired by Houston via waivers from Dallas and appeared in his first career game in the Texans' season opener against Jacksonville. Detroit plays at Minnesota on Sunday.

-- Police acted appropriately and professionally when detaining Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett as he ran from a casino while officers searched for an active shooter following a report of gunfire at an after-hours club on the Las Vegas Strip, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said. A review of hundreds of videos, including police body-worn cameras, found no evidence that the three officers who had direct contact with the NFL star early Aug. 27 profiled Bennett by race or used excessive force, he said, adding that Bennett committed no crime. But he was detained at gunpoint, handcuffed and seated for about 10 minutes in the back of a patrol car while police searched the crowded casino just hours after an Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor. What people thought was gunfire was actually the sharp sound of velvet rope stands knocked to a tile floor during a scuffle.