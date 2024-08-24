Rams vs. Texans takeaways: Sean McVay makes a decision on Stetson Bennett

Coach Sean McVay did not take any chances.

With veteran Jimmy Garoppolo suspended by the NFL for the first two games, Bennett was in line to back up Matthew Stafford in the Sept. 8 opener at Detroit. But after the first two preseason games, McVay had not committed to that scenario, saying Bennett was still being evaluated.

McVay, however, apparently made up his mind and kept Bennett out of harm’s way against the Texans.

Dresser Winn played every snap and completed nine of 16 passes for 72 yards.

The Rams finished the preseason with a 2-1 record.

Bennett led the Rams to victories over the Dallas Cowboys and the Chargers, overcoming turnovers in both games to pass for fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“He’s done what it’s taken to earn his spot,” general manager Les Snead said during the television broadcast.