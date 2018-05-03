NFL: Eric Reid files grievance against the league

The NFL players' union says former San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid filed a grievance against the league, alleging that he remains unsigned as a result of collusion by owners. Reid had joined former teammate Colin Kaepernick two seasons ago in kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.
Kaepernick wasn't signed for the 2017 season following his release in San Francisco. Reid continued the quarterback's protests. The 26-year-old safety became a free agent this offseason when his rookie contract expired.
Cleveland traded tight end Randall Telfer to Kansas City for defensive end Dadi Nicolas. ...
The New York Giants signed quarterback Alex Tanney and defensive end A.J. Francis. ...
Jacksonville declined to exercise its fifth-year option on Dante Fowler. ...
Pittsburgh placed linebacker Ryan Shazier on injured reserve. ...
Tonya Lynn Adkism, 44, who was arrested on fraud and aggravated identity-theft charges, is accused of stealing more than $1 million from former New Orleans wide receiver Robert Meachem.