NFL roundup: Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is sharp in debut during 17-0 defeat of Falcons

The 21-year-old Darnold showed the poise of a veteran on the drive while completing six straight passes to get to the Falcons three-yard line. He would've had a seventh consecutive completion, but his throw into the end zone was dropped by Johnson. Darnold went right back to Johnson on the next play, and the receiver caught a three-yard pass for a TD — but was called for offensive pass interference. On third-and-14, Darnold again threw to Johnson while rolling to his right and zipping in a pass to his receiver for the score.