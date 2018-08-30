NFL notes: Arbitrator decides Colin Kaepernick grievance case can go to trial

An arbitrator is sending Colin Kaepernick's grievance with the NFL to trial, denying the league's request to throw out the quarterback's claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests of social injustice.
Kaepernick's lawyer Mark Geragos tweeted a picture Thursday of a ruling by arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank.
The former 49ers quarterback argues that owners have colluded to keep him off any NFL roster since he hit free agency in 2017.
Kaepernick began a wave of protests by NFL players two seasons ago, kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. The protests have grown into one of the most polarizing issues in sports, with President Donald Trump loudly urging the league to suspend or fire players who demonstrate during the anthem.
Kaepernick contends the owners violated union rules by conspiring to keep him off of teams.
Etc.
Rob Gronkowski's agent says the Patriots star is the NFL's highest paid tight end after New England reworked his contract to add $4.3 million this season. Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Thursday that Gronkowski's deal for the next two seasons adds $1 million in per game bonuses and $3.3 million in incentives for things like catches, playing time and touchdowns. Rosenhaus says Gronkowski's base salary stays at $8 million, with the additions boosting the potential value to more than $13 million. …
Pass rusher Elvis Dumervil is retiring from the NFL after 12 years. He says he wants to spend more time with his family and real estate business. Dumervil entered the league as a fourth-round draft pick in Denver in 2006. He spent seven years with the Broncos, four more with Baltimore and finished his career last year with San Francisco. He finished his career with 105 1/2 sacks, fourth all- time in the NFL, trailing only DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen and Julius Peppers. Dumervil made five Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro in 2009 and 2014.