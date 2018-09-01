NFL: 49ers acquire offensive lineman Shon Coleman from Browns for 7th round pick

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired offensive lineman Shon Coleman from the Cleveland Browns for a 2019 seventh-round draft pick.
Coleman still must pass a physical for the deal made Friday to become official. The Niners were seeking more depth on the offensive line as they cut their roster to 53 players before Saturday's deadline.
Coleman was originally a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016. He started 16 games at right tackle last season.
San Francisco also released 12 players: offensive linemen JP Flynn, Chris Gonzalez, Pace Murphy and Darrell Williams; running backs Ja'Quan Gardner and Joe Williams; defensive linemen Chris Jones and Will Sutton; quarterback Jack Heneghan; punter Jeff Locke; receiver Aldrick Robinson; and tight end Wes Saxton.
Defensive back Jordan Lucas traded by Dolphins to Chiefs
Reserve defensive back Jordan Lucas has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Kansas City Chiefs for an undisclosed draft pick.
Lucas, a third-year pro, played mostly on special teams for Miami. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016.
Lucas was listed as a third-team safety on the Dolphins' depth chart during training camp.
Falcons acquire safety Jordan Richards from Patriots
The Falcons traded a conditional 2020 draft pick to the New England Patriots on Friday for safety Jordan Richards.
Richards started five of 16 games in 2017 and had 22 tackles with New England. He was a second-round draft pick by New England in 2015. He played in 41 games, with seven starts, in his three seasons with the Patriots.
Atlanta appears set with Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal as its starting safeties.
The Falcons made room for Richards by waiving safety Ron Parker. The team also waived offensive tackle Austin Pasztor and reached an injury settlement with cornerback Leon McFadden. Pasztor played in seven games as a backup with Atlanta in 2017.
Jets cut 18, including veteran linebackers David Bass, Kevin Minter
The Jets have cut 18 players, including veteran linebackers David Bass and Kevin Minter, to pare their roster to 71.
New York has until 4 p.m. EDT on Saturday to reach the NFL's 53-man limit.
Safety Rontez Miles, on the physically unable to perform list, is expected to be moved to the regular-season PUP list and clear another spot.
Also, cornerback Rashard Robinson, wide receiver ArDarius Stewart and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis will be placed on the suspended list — leaving the Jets to make 14 more cuts.
Among those released Friday are wide receiver Charles Johnson, guard Gino Gradkowski and defensive lineman Kendall Reyes.
Quarterback John Wolford, who played the majority of the preseason finale at Philadelphia, was among those waived, as were defensive lineman Xavier Cooper, linebacker Obum Gwacham and safety Kacy Rodgers II, son of Jets defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers.
Texans cut veteran punter Shane Lechler
The Houston Texans have released veteran punter Shane Lechler just before what would have been his 19th NFL season.
Lechler was let go after the Texans decided to go with undrafted rookie Trevor Daniel.
The 42-year-old Lechler spent the first 13 years of his career with the Raiders before joining the Texans in 2013. He started 206 games for Oakland and never missed a game as a Texan, making all 80 starts in his five seasons with the team.
Coach Bill O'Brien says making the final cuts to the roster are always hard, but that this one is particularly difficult. He says: “Shane Lechler's one of the best pros I've ever been around, and if you look back at kind of who I've been around, I've been around some good pros, and he's one of the best.”
Lechler, a fifth-round draft pick out of Texas A&M in 2000, was a seven-time Pro Bowler and was first-team All-Pro six times. He ranks second in NFL history with 1,444 punts for 68,676 yards.
Ravens put cornerback Jean-Baptiste, offensive tackle Greg Senat on IR
The Baltimore Ravens have placed cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste and offensive tackle Greg Senat on injured reserve, ending their 2018 seasons.
Baltimore also put safety DeShon Elliott and defensive back Bennett Jackson on IR as part of a series of moves Friday that trimmed 17 players from the roster.
The final cuts will come Saturday.
Jean-Baptiste broke his arm in Thursday night's 30-20 preseason victory over Washington. Senat has a foot injury.
Three players are on the physically unable to perform list and 10 were waived, including safety Kai Nacua, who returned an interception for a touchdown against the Redskins.
The other cuts: cornerbacks Jackson Porter and Robertson Daniel; offensive linemen Andrew Donnal and Justin Evans; defensive end Christian LaCouture; receiver DeVier Posey; tight end Nick Keizer; linebacker Alvin Jones; and long snapper Trent Sieg.
Former Eagles tight end Brent Celek retires
Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek has announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL.
Celek was released in March after spending his entire career with the Eagles. He told a crowd of 8,000 fans at a radio station event last Saturday that he was planning to retire and made it official on Friday.
Celek had 398 receptions for 4,998 yards and 31 touchdowns in 175 regular-season games. He caught 27 passes for 257 yards and three TDs in nine playoff games, including a 41-33 victory over New England in the Super Bowl in February.
He missed only one game in his career and is fourth on the team's all-time list for games played.
Celek was a fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati in 2007.