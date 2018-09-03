NFL: Giants release QB Eli Manning’s backup, Davis Webb

John Elway cut ties with his biggest draft bust when he waived quarterback Paxton Lynch less than 24 hours after including him on the Denver Broncos’ 53-man roster. .. The Buffalo Bills are shuffling punters by claiming Corey Bojorquez off waivers and releasing Colton Schmidt. ... The Oakland Raiders claimed tackles T.J. Clemmings from Washington and Justin Murray from Cincinnati. ... The Patriots claimed off waivers receivers Amara Darboh from Seattle and Chad Hansen from the Jets. ... The Detroit Lions waived center Leo Koloamatangi and tackle Brian Mihalik and gained offensive lineman Andrew Donnal from Baltimore and cornerback Dee Virgin from Houston, both via waivers. ... The Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran Ron Parker and placed fellow safety Daniel Sorensen on injured reserve.