NFL: Giants release QB Eli Manning’s backup, Davis Webb

In a surprising move, the New York Giants released backup quarterback Davis Webb on Sunday.
That leaves inexperienced Kyle Lauletta and Alex Tanney behind Eli Manning who has never missed a game because of injury.
New York also released veterans guard John Jerry and defensive back William Gay, and waived tight end Jerell Adams, wide receiver Hunter Sharp and defensive tackle Josh Banks.
Webb, a 2017 third-round draft choice who did not play in a regular-season game, was expected to be Manning’s backup. Webb had an inconsistent performance in three preseason games, but was included on the roster when cuts to the NFL roster maximum of 53 were made Saturday.
Jerry started every game for the Giants the previous two seasons, and his 39 consecutive starts made for the Giants’ longest active streak at the end of the 2017 season.
Wentz not cleared
Carson Wentz still hasn’t been medically cleared for contact though Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson won’t rule out the quarterback for the season opener against Atlanta on Thursday night.
Pederson again told reporters in a testy exchange Sunday that he doesn’t want to publicly reveal whether Wentz or Nick Foles would be the starter when the defending Super Bowl champions host the Falcons.
Wentz is returning from surgery to repair two torn ligaments in his left knee.
Etc.
John Elway cut ties with his biggest draft bust when he waived quarterback Paxton Lynch less than 24 hours after including him on the Denver Broncos’ 53-man roster. .. The Buffalo Bills are shuffling punters by claiming Corey Bojorquez off waivers and releasing Colton Schmidt. ... The Oakland Raiders claimed tackles T.J. Clemmings from Washington and Justin Murray from Cincinnati. ... The Patriots claimed off waivers receivers Amara Darboh from Seattle and Chad Hansen from the Jets. ... The Detroit Lions waived center Leo Koloamatangi and tackle Brian Mihalik and gained offensive lineman Andrew Donnal from Baltimore and cornerback Dee Virgin from Houston, both via waivers. ... The Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran Ron Parker and placed fellow safety Daniel Sorensen on injured reserve.