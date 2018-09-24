NFL: 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo’s season may be over

The San Francisco 49ers fear quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee late in Sunday’s 38-27 loss to Kansas City.
Garoppolo will have an MRI exam to confirm the severity of the injury, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said “we fear an ACL.” That would mean C.J. Beathard is in line to start at quarterback.
Garoppolo was 20 for 30 for 251 yards with two touchdowns and no picks against the Chiefs, and he tried to rally the 49ers late. But after driving for a potential score in the fourth quarter, Garoppolo was flushed from the pocket.
He appeared to take an awkward step and his knee buckled, just as Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson delivered a shoulder-to-shoulder blow. Garoppolo wound up leaving on a cart.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews does not understand why he was flagged — yet again — for roughing the passer. This time it was while sacking Washington’s Alex Smith. Matthews think it’s an indication that the NFL is “getting soft.”
Even Smith wasn’t quite sure about the call that came in the third quarter of Washington’s 31-17 victory. Matthews broke free into the backfield, grabbed Smith with both arms and took down the quarterback in a seemingly straightforward manner.
“I think Clay did exactly what he’s supposed to do there,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. Matthews was called for the same thing in Green Bay’s 29-29 tie against the Minnesota Vikings last week.