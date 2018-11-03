NFL notes: Cardinals release Sam Bradford; Bill to start Peterman

The Arizona Cardinals have released quarterback Sam Bradford, whose eight NFL seasons have been plagued by injuries.
Bradford signed a one-year, $20-million contract — with $15 million guaranteed — in the offseason. He started the first three games before being replaced by rookie Josh Rosen. Bradford had been inactive for every game since.
The former No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma has 83 career starts with St. Louis, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Arizona.
The Cardinals also announced they had placed offensive lineman John Wetzel (neck) on injured reserve. Arizona (2-6) does not play this week.
Anderson in concussion protocol
Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday against the Chicago Bears after Derek Anderson was ruled out with a concussion.
The Bills (2-6) said Saturday that Anderson and rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds have not cleared concussion protocol.
Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has a sprained elbow and already has been ruled out for a third straight game. Anderson was hurt in the final minutes of a 25-6 loss to New England on Monday night.
Buffalo signed journeyman Matt Barkley on Wednesday to back up Peterman, who was Buffalo's opening-game starter but has been benched twice this season for poor performances. The second-year quarterback has thrown nine interceptions in 81 career attempts.