Colin Kaepernick vows to continue sitting during national anthem

San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick plans to sit through the national anthem for as long as he feels is appropriate and until he sees major change in America, specifically when it comes to race relations.

He knows he could be cut for this stand. Criticized, ostracized — and he'll go it alone if need be. The quarterback realizes he might be treated poorly in some road cities, and he's ready for that, too, saying he's not overly concerned about his safety, but “if something happens that's only proving my point.”

Two days after he refused to stand for the “The Star Spangled Banner” before the 49ers' preseason loss to the Packers, Kaepernick said his stand will continue. He addressed his teammates Sunday morning, some agreeing with his message but not necessarily his method. Some said they know he has offended his countrymen.

Whatever the consequences, Kaepernick insists he will know “I did what's right.”

Kaepernick criticized presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, whom he called a “racist;” called out police brutality against minorities; and pushed for accountability.

“You can become a cop in six months and don't have to have the same amount of training as a cosmetologist,” he said. “That's insane. Someone that's holding a curling iron has more education and more training than people that have a gun and are going out on the street to protect us.”

Kaepernick insists his stand is not against men and women in the military fighting for Americans' rights and freedoms.

Exhibitions

Teddy Bridgewater was sharp in his return from a sore shoulder, completing 12 of 16 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in the first half for the Minnesota Vikings in a 23-10 exhibition victory Sunday over the San Diego Chargers in the official unveiling their new stadium. Melvin Gordon, aiming to rebound from a rough rookie season, cruised through the middle of Minnesota's starting defense for a 39-yard touchdown run. San Diego lost running back Branden Oliver to an Achilles’ tendon injury on his right leg that required a cart to take him off.

Etc.

The Stephen Hill experiment is over in Carolina as the Panthers cut the wide receiver and 10 other players on Sunday. Hill was a 2012 second-round draft pick by the New York Jets. … Free agent running back Steven Ridley signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Ridley was cut Thursday by Detroit, which had signed the sixth-year veteran in April. … The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran free-agent safety Dashon Goldson, who was a 2012 All-Pro with the 49ers and had 110 tackles in 15 starts with the Redskins in 2015.