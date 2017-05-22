NFL says Darrelle Revis will not be disciplined after arrest for fight in Pittsburgh

The NFL says cornerback Darrelle Revis will not face discipline after he was arrested in a fight in Pittsburgh in February.

Revis faced four felony counts, including aggravated assault and other charges alleging he was in a fight with two men, but those charges were dismissed in March by a Pittsburgh judge.

The 31-year-old Revis was released by the Jets in March shortly after the NFL's free agency period began. The Jets still owe him $6 million as part of the $39 million in guarantees in the five-year, $70 million deal he signed with New York in 2015.

Revis also has played for Tampa Bay and New England.

Zimmer to step away

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer finally relented, taking some time away from the team to allow his right eye a proper recovery from his latest surgery. Better in the spring than during the fall, he realized.

As Zimmer departed Monday for some rest and relaxation at his vacation ranch in rural Kentucky, general manager Rick Spielman said the organization anticipates a return by Zimmer “in a few weeks.” Players will take the field Tuesday for the first of 13 scheduled offseason practices, including the three-day mandatory minicamp that runs June 13-15.

“We all agree Mike's health is the priority, and we believe rest and recovery are in his best interest for the long term,” Spielman said.

Zimmer directed a free youth football camp Saturday at team headquarters. He revealed to reporters that he underwent an eighth procedure on the eye last week, a trying seven-month stretch that has included several unplanned operations.

He had the first surgery Nov. 1 to repair a torn retina, and a subsequent procedure kept him from coaching the team Dec. 1 against Dallas.

Etc.

Tight end O.J. Howard signed his rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Howard, who is 6-foot-6 and 251 pounds, was the 19th overall pick in last month's NFL draft. He signed a four-year deal on Monday that includes a team option for a fifth season. He is the first of Tampa Bay's six draft picks to sign. … The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed cornerbacks Brian Dixon and Tyler Patmon and placed receiver Bryan Walters on injured reserve. Originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted rookie in 2014, Dixon has played in 37 games and has 42 tackles. He finished last season with Arizona. Patmon has spent time with Kansas City, Carolina, Dallas, Miami and Tennessee in three years. Wide receiver Devin Smith has been waived from the injury list by the New York Jets. A second-round draft pick from Ohio State in 2015, Smith rarely saw the field for the Jets. He tore his ACL during the offseason workout program after he appeared in four games last season.