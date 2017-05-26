NFL: Redskins sign third-round pick Fabian Moreau of UCLA

The Washington Redskins have signed the final member of their 10-player draft class, third-round pick Fabian Moreau, who is recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. The team announced the deal Friday.

The cornerback out of UCLA tore a pectoral muscle at his pro day in March. He was projected to be a first- or second-round pick before the injury and went 81st overall to the Redskins.

Moreau said doctors told him it was a five-month recovery, putting him on track to be ready by late in the preseason. The 23-year-old was at Washington's practice facility for rookie minicamp and the first sessions of organized team activities.

Coach Jay Gruden says the team is playing by ear the injury situations of Moreau and fourth-round pick Montae Nicholson and hopes they learn the schemes for the secondary as they rehab.

The Oakland Raiders have signed six draft picks: fourth-round tackle David Sharpe, fifth-round linebacker Marquel Lee and seventh-rounders safety Shalom Luani, tackle Jylan Ware, running back Elijah Hood and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester. The Raiders still have to sign their top three picks: first-round cornerback Gareon Conley, second-round safety Obi Melifonwu and third-round defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes. …

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says he is not going to let the lingering eye issues that caused him to miss practice this week shorten his career. Zimmer told reporters on a conference call Friday that “one eye or two, it doesn't matter. I'll be back. We can put that retiring thing to bed quickly.” Zimmer says he plans to return to the Twin Cities on June 4. …

A lawsuit accusing the NFL and team owners of conspiring to suppress wages for cheerleaders lacks evidence to support that claim, a federal judge said. U.S. District Judge William Alsup dismissed the lawsuit by a former San Francisco 49ers cheerleader. The lawsuit sought class action status on behalf of all NFL cheerleaders.