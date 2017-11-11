NFL notes: Chiefs DT Roy Miller arrested on suspicion of dometic battery

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested early Saturday in Florida on suspicion of domestic battery, according to Duval County jail records.

Miller was jailed shortly before 5 a.m. by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The incident involved a minor injury, but no other details were available about the alleged battery.

Local news outlets reported that Miller was released on his own recognizance after an initial court appearance Saturday. Another hearing was set for Nov. 28.

The Chiefs, who are off this week, said in statement to the Associated Press that they were aware of the incident and gathering facts. They declined any further comment.

The 30-year-old Miller, who was drafted out of Texas by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, spent the past four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miller signed a $1.4-million deal with Kansas City this past offseason but has only appeared in seven games with two tackles.

The AFC West-leading Chiefs (6-3) visit the New York Giants on Nov. 18.

Etc.

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will miss Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons because of back and groin injuries. The Cowboys said Saturday that Smith and tight end Geoff Swaim (knee) were downgraded from questionable to out and didn't make the trip to Atlanta. Chaz Green will make his sixth career start in Smith's place. Green started the first three games this season at left guard before losing the job to Jonathan Cooper. …

The Detroit Lions have activated tackle Taylor Decker from the physically-unable-to-perform list for Sunday's game against Cleveland. Decker has been out all season because of a shoulder injury. He started every game for the Lions as a rookie last season after being drafted in the first round. Detroit also announced Saturday that it has activated tackle Corey Robinson from injured reserve-designated for return. The Lions waived wide receiver Jace Billingsley. …

Miami Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James has been placed on injured reserve because of a left hamstring injury, ending his season. Jesse Davis, who has two career starts, will take over at right tackle Monday night at Carolina. Safety T.J. McDonald was activated from the reserve-suspended list Saturday and is expected to play against the Panthers. … The New York Jets have promoted wide receiver-punt returner JoJo Natson from the practice squad. He'll likely be active Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Jets also announced they have waived/injured defensive lineman Ed Stinson and signed cornerback Michael Hunter to the practice squad.