NFL notes: Bengals' Vontaze Burfict avoids suspension; Chiefs waive Roy Miller

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict won't be suspended for the contact with an official that got him ejected from a 24-20 loss at Tennessee.

A league spokesman said Monday that Burfict faces a fine only. He pushed an official's arm out of the way on the sideline in the second quarter after quarterback Marcus Mariota ran out of bounds. Two plays earlier, Burfict drew an unnecessary roughness penalty for hitting Mariota out of bounds.

“I've been saying it: He's going to be held to a different set of standards because of his past,” defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said Monday. “So he's got to understand that. He does us no good when he's sitting in the locker room for half a ballgame.”

In Kansas City on Monday, the Chiefs waived defensive tackle Roy Miller two days after he was arrested in Florida and accused of assaulting his wife during an argument at their home.

Miller signed a $1.4-million, one-year contract this past offseason, and was expected to help a porous run defense. But he only appeared in seven of the Chiefs' first nine games.

It was the second game in a row that the Bengals (3-6) had a star player ejected before halftime. Receiver A.J. Green was kicked out of a loss at Jacksonville after grabbing cornerback Jalen Ramsey around the neck, tackling him and punching him.

The outburst by Green was out of character. He apologized after the game. Green was fined $42,541 by the NFL but wasn't suspended. Ramsey also was ejected from the game but wasn't suspended or fined.

The Chiefs said the day of the incident they were aware of it and gathering more facts. The team then announced Miller had been waived shortly before coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters Monday.

“I can't really comment from a legal standpoint,” said Reid, whose team was off last week. “I understand you might ask, but you're going to get the same answer.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without receiver Allen Hurns (anknle) against the winless Browns in Cleveland on Sunday. Coach Doug Marrone says it's unclear when Hurns will be ready to play again. … Cleveland Browns starting linebacker Jamie Collins is done for the season because of a sprained right knee ligament. Collins was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to Detroit while returning an interception. Collins had his knee twisted when he was tackled by Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.