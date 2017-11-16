NFL: Jerry Jones-NFL feud cranks up a notch

The Associated Press obtained a letter sent by the NFL to Jerry Jones’ attorney accusing the Dallas Cowboys owner of “conduct detrimental to the league’s best interests” over his objection to a contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The letter accusing Jones of sabotaging the negotiations was sent to David Boies on Wednesday.

Jones hired Boies and threatened to sue the NFL if Goodell’s contract extension was approved by the compensation committee, made up of six owners. All 32 owners voted unanimously in May to let the committee finalize a deal with Goodell.

The letter, first reported by the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, was written by outside counsel for the compensation committee and given to the AP by a person who requested anonymity because it was not intended to be made public.

It’s the latest escalation of a feud between the NFL and one of its most powerful owners.

Jones has denied that his objections to the extension are tied to Goodell’s decision to suspend star running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games because of alleged domestic violence.

Elliott abandoned his legal fight over the suspension Wednesday. He has five games left to serve.

“Your client’s antics, whatever their motivation, are damaging the league and reflect conduct detrimental to the league’s best interests,” the letter said.

Jones has said he has issues with compensation in the deal, along with concerns about the escalation of player protests involving the national anthem and how the league has handled them. He also has suggested that owners should revisit the power that the position wields.

Chancellor doubtful

The Seattle Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” secondary could be without another of its founding members when the Seahawks play host to the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.

Richard Sherman is sidelined for the season after surgery for an Achilles tendon injury and the Seahawks are being coy about the status of Kam Chancellor, who suffered a stinger in a victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Chancellor hasn’t been ruled out, but it sounded unlikely that he would play.

NFLPA invests in research group

The NFL Players Assn. is investing in Dementia Discovery Fund, the group that Bill Gates recently made a $100-million investment in.

Dementia Discovery Fund is a venture capital fund based in London and Boston and managed by SV Health.

The fund is focused on discovering and developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, in particular those associated with dementia.

A mission of the players’ union is to enhance research that can improve the long-term health and well-being of NFL players.

The organization calls its initiatives “whole player, whole life,” looking not only into current health issues but those that will affect players later in life.