Rams inform Ernest Jones IV he’s free to pursue trade to another team

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV celebrates after making a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals in November 2022. Jones’ days with the Rams appeared to be numbered.

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV could soon be on the move — to another team.

The Rams informed Jones and his agents that they are open to trading the team captain and that his representatives can speak with other teams regarding a trade and a new contract, people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday. They requested anonymity because a deal has not been made.

Jones, 24, has started since midway through his rookie season in 2021, and helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

Last season Jones made a team-best 145 tackles, including 4½ sacks, as the Rams exceeded expectations, finished 10-7 and made the playoffs.

Though he plays a position the Rams have not considered a premium, Jones appeared primed for an extension, especially after star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, the pillar of the defense, announced his retirement.

But as Jones, a third-round draft pick in 2021, entered the final year of his contract, the Rams shied from offering him a deal. Last spring at the NFL owners annual meetings general manager Les Snead indicated the team would let Jones play out his contract.

“There’s always risk if a player plays well and goes to the market,” Snead said. “We felt like that it was better for us to use current resources on making additions to the current team.”

At the beginning of offseason workouts, Jones sounded as if he would use the situation as motivation.

“I’m a big believer in Jesus Christ, so I know at the end of the day I’m taken care of,” he said. “As long as I continue to walk around here and play football at a high level, at the end of the season I’ll have the opportunity to take care of my family in the ways that I want to.

“But from hearing [the Rams] aspect, that they want to see me another year, that’s exciting for me. I’ve been doing nothing but proving myself my entire life. ... I’m looking forward to this opportunity to lead this team but also looking forward to it from a personal standpoint that’s — play some good ball, you set yourself up real nice.”

The Rams, who play the Detroit Lions in a Sept. 8 opener, must trim their roster to 53 players by Tuesday at 1 p.m. PDT.

Christian Rozeboom, Jacob Hummel, Troy Reeder and undrafted free agent Omar Speights are other inside linebackers contending for spots. Snead said Saturday during the Rams’ 17-15 preseason defeat by the Houston Texans that Speights had made the roster.