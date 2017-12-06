NFL notes: Chiefs suspend cornerback Marcus Peters for game against Raiders

Marcus Peters chucked an official's flag into the stands, stalked off the field wearing a smile, then ran back onto it without wearing socks when he realized he hadn't been ejected.

Well, he won't have to worry about socks on Sunday.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid suspended the volatile young cornerback for their game against Oakland after a series of antics that have humiliated not only Peters but the entire organization.

The latest came in last week's loss to the New York Jets, when a late penalty was called and Peters picked up the flag and flung it into the stands . Peters proceeded to leave the field, assuming that he'd been kicked out of the game, and was evidently undressing when he realized his mistake.

So Peters ran back onto the sideline without wearing socks, only to watch the Chiefs' last-ditch drive fall short in a 38-31 loss — their sixth in the last seven games.

“I've done a lot of thinking and come to the conclusion I'm going to suspend him for this game,” Reid said after Wednesday morning's walk-through. “I'm not going to get into detail on it. I did have the opportunity to talk to Marcus and some of the players, and I've got a good locker room. I fully trust them. We'll be OK there. So that's where I'm at.”

The team was informed of the suspension earlier Wednesday, and several players seemed to be trying to digest the news. Fellow cornerback Terrance Mitchell was asked whether a message had been sent to a team lacking discipline, and replied: “I'm not really sure.”

Peters has been selected to the Pro Bowl his first two seasons, and was an All-Pro last year, so his loss even for a week is crucial. Not only did the Raiders' Derek Carr throw for 417 yards and three TDs against the Chiefs in their October matchup, both teams are 6-6 and tied atop the AFC West.

Peters came into the league with plenty of baggage after he was booted off the team at Washington for repeated run-ins with coach Chris Petersen. And for a while it seemed he'd cleaned up his act, perhaps having matured after the birth of his baby boy.

But a series of embarrassing incidents have once again called into question his character.

In a game against the Chargers earlier this season, Peters was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct when he got into the face of officials. The next week against Washington , he was involved in a pregame scuffle; twice got burned for touchdowns; got into a profane interaction with fans; and spent 50 seconds dropping more profanity in a postgame exchange with reporters.

During a road win over Houston the next week, Peters was caught cursing out defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on the sideline, forcing linebacker Justin Houston to intervene.

Etc.

Carolina Panthers three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen returned to practice and is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings. Olsen, who missed eight games while on injured reserve because of a broken foot, was held out of last week's game against the New Orleans Saints because of playing on an artificial surface. … Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal Wednesday, leaving him with a $36,464.50 fine for his hit to Antonio Brown's head on Monday night. Iloka and Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster each got a one-game suspension. Smith-Schuster was suspended for leveling linebacker Vontaze Burfict with a blindside hit and then taunting him by standing over him. Smith-Schuster has apologized for the taunting. …

Buffalo Bills starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor didn't practice Wednesday because of a bruised left knee, though coach Sean McDermott isn't ready to rule him out from playing against Indianapolis this weekend. Taylor bruised his patellar tendon on the first play from scrimmage in a 23-3 loss to New England on Sunday. He continued playing but aggravated the injury early in the fourth quarter. … Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford seems to be resting the injured fingers on his throwing hand. Stafford did not throw passes Wednesday while reporters had access to the beginning of practice. His right hand was stepped on in Sunday's loss at Baltimore, knocking him out of the game. Stafford's backups are second-year pro Jake Rudock and rookie Brad Kaaya, who is on the practice squad.