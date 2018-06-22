Report: NFL to suspend Jameis Winston

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on track to begin the regular season without their starting quarterback.
The NFL is expected to suspend Jameis Winston several games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
ESPN first reported the news. Winston has not been notified of his suspension, nor has the team, Rapoport added.
The Buccaneers said they don’t expect to issue any statements until there’s an official announcement from the league.
Winston’s looming suspension surrounds an alleged groping incident with a female Uber driver in Scottsdale, Ariz., in March 2016.
No police report was filed.
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson will serve six months of probation following a January arrest in Florida where authorities initially said he tried to speed away from police.
Wide receiver Demetris Robertson is leaving California after two years. Robertson tweeted that he’s “decided not to continue my education and football career” at Cal because of personal matters. The tweet didn’t say what Robertson will do next. ...
Fresno State has hired Terry Tumey as athletic director. Tumey replaces Jim Bartko, who resigned in November.