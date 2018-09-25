Roughing-the-passer calls are causing confusion, frustration among NFL players

The league has made roughing-the-passer calls a point of emphasis this season. Much of the focus has fallen on a portion of Rule 12, Section 2, Article 13, which reads: “When tackling a passer who is in a defenseless posture (e.g., during or just after throwing a pass), a defensive player must not unnecessarily or violently throw him down and land on top of him with all or most of the defender’s weight. Instead, the defensive player must strive to wrap up or cradle the passer with the defensive player’s arms.”