NFL roundup: Patriots crush Jets; Packers, Redskins get critical wins while Titans fall

Tom Brady passed for 214 yards and three touchdowns , and the New England Patriots moved a step closer to securing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a 41-3 win over the New York Jets on Saturday in Foxborough, Mass.

A loss or tie by the Raiders against the Colts later Saturday would officially give New England the AFC's top seed.

Malcolm Butler added two interceptions and a fumble recovery, and LeGarrette Blount had a pair of one-yard touchdown runs.

New England (13-2) took advantage of New York miscues all day, scoring on three of its first four possessions.

The Jets (4-11), who have lost six of seven, had four turnovers.

It all helped make for a short day of work for Brady, who sat out the entire fourth quarter.

The only really good piece of news for the Jets came before the game, when Coach Todd Bowles rejoined the team and coached from the sideline a day after a medical scare sent him to the hospital.

Bowles did not travel on the team plane on Friday, but joined the Jets in New England on Saturday morning. The 53-year-old coach fell ill Friday afternoon and was taken to a hospital in New Jersey with what the team called an “undisclosed illness.”

Packers 38, Vikings 25

Aaron Rodgers threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, Jordy Nelson shredded Minnesota's secondary for 154 yards and two scores as Green Bay set up a winner-take-all showdown next week with Detroit for the NFC North title, while extinguishing the visiting Vikings' faint postseason hopes.

Green Bay (9-6) built a 28-13 lead at halftime, with Rodgers accounting for all four scores in the half. He finished 28 of 38, and shrugged off his right calf injury after scrambling for a six-yard touchdown late in the second quarter and making a rare Lambeau Leap .

Rodgers and Nelson connected for scores from 21 and two yards in the first half. The veteran receiver found seams in Minnesota's defense, despite the return of safety Harrison Smith from an ankle injury.

Playing again without running back Adrian Peterson, the Vikings (7-8) had success through the air after Sam Bradford threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns, including a 71-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen in the second quarter.

Thielen had a career-high 202 yards and two scores.

Redskins 41, Bears 21

Kirk Cousins threw for a touchdown and ran for two more to keep Washington’s fading playoff hopes a boost with the victory in Chicago.

DeSean Jackson added 114 yards receiving, and Washington (8-6-1) intercepted Matt Barkley five times. It added up to an easy win for the Redskins after they relinquished control of the second wild card with a loss to Carolina on Monday night.

Eighth in the NFC behind Green Bay and Tampa Bay coming in, Washington scored 14 points in the first quarter after struggling early in recent games and never really was threatened by the struggling Bears (3-12).

Cousins, shaky against Carolina, was 18 of 29 for 270 yards. He threw a 17-yard touchdown to Chris Thompson in the first quarter and scored on a 9-yard run in the second. He also pushed in from the 1 late in the third to make it 31-14.

Jackson had a 57-yard reception, but left after he got hit in the jaw while blocking in the third quarter. Pierre Garcon caught four passes for 94 yards.

Jaguars 38, Titans 17

Blake Bortles' best game of the season helped Jacksonville end a nine-game losing streak while hurting visiting Tennessee’s playoff hopes.

Bortles threw for 325 yards and a touchdown, and was on the receiving end of a 20-yard trick play that sealed the win with 5:25 remaining. Rookie Jalen Ramsey returned an interception 30 yards on the ensuring play to set off a raucous — and long-awaited — celebration in Jacksonville.

Bortles and the Jaguars (3-12) played inspired football from the opening kick and won for the first time this season at EverBank Field. Their last victory at home came Dec. 13, 2015, against Indianapolis.

Maybe they rallied around interim coach Doug Marrone. Maybe they played for ultra-popular ex-coach Gus Bradley, who was fired six days earlier . Maybe they just wanted to avenge an embarrassing loss to the Titans (8-7) on national television in late October.