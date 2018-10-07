NFL roundup: Browns win again; Bengals score 27 straight; Crosby misses 4 FG in Packers' loss

Rookie Greg Joseph's 37-yard field goal — a knuckleball that barely cleared the crossbar — with two seconds left in overtime gave the Cleveland Browns a 12-9 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
After rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield drove the Browns (2-2-1) into position, Joseph, who was signed after Week 2 following Zane Gonzalez's release, lined his kick through the uprights to give Cleveland its first AFC North win in 19 tries.
As Browns fans celebrated just the team's second win in two seasons, Joseph was mobbed by his teammates following Cleveland's third OT game in five weeks.
The Ravens (3-2) had plenty of chances, but Joe Flacco threw a costly interception in the first half and the Browns blocked one of Justin Tucker's field goal tries.
Mayfield passed for 342 yards and threw a 19-yard TD pass in his first start at home. He completed a key third-down pass for 39 yards to Derrick Willies on Cleveland's winning drive.
at Lions 31, Packers 23:
Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and LeGarrette Blount ran for two scores, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Detroit (2-3) earned a win it desperately needed under first-year coach Matt Patricia, going into its bye week.
Green Bay (2-2-1) could not overcome uncharacteristic mistakes by veteran kicker Mason Crosby and two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who lost two fumbles for just the third time in his 14-year career.
Crosby missed a career-high four field goals in one game and missed an extra point to boot.
He connected on a field goal with 2 seconds left. Detroit recovered the onside kick to seal the win, preventing Rodgers from getting another chance at a game-winning Hail Mary in Detroit.
at Steelers 41, Falcons 27:
Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown connected on two second-half touchdowns, and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled away from the Atlanta Falcons for a 41-17 victory on Sunday.
Roethlisberger finished 19 of 29 for 250 yards and three scores in all, including a 9-yard strike to Brown in the third quarter and a 47-yard dart to the All-Pro wide receiver early in the fourth as Pittsburgh (2-2-1) put together its most complete performance of the season.
Brown caught six passes for 101 yards. His two touchdowns gave him 64 in his career, moving him past Hall of Famer John Stallworth and into second place on the franchise's all-time TD reception list.
James Conner ran for 110 yards and two scores and added 75 yards receiving for Pittsburgh, which improved to 7-0-1 all-time against the Falcons (1-4) at home.
Matt Ryan passed for 285 yards and a touchdown but was also sacked six times and spent the final minutes of Atlanta's third straight loss on the sideline with the game out of reach.
at Chiefs 30, Jaguars 14:
Turns out the Kansas City Chiefs can play a little defense, too.
The Chiefs' beleaguered bunch forced Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles into five turnovers, including a pick-6 by defensive tackle Chris Jones, and Kansas City merely had to supplement with the NFL's highest-scoring offense in a 30-14 romp over the Jaguars on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 313 yards and ran for a touchdown, though he also threw his first two picks of the season, and Kareem Hunt added 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground as the Chiefs (5-0) marched all over the league's top-ranked defense at soggy Arrowhead Stadium.
Bortles was 33 of 61 for 430 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions , and also ran for a TD — though most of his yardage came in garbage time. Bortles also was strip-sacked in the first half as early rains soaked the field.
By that point, the Chiefs were on their way to a 20-0 halftime lead.
at Bengals 27, Dolphins 17:
Michael Johnson returned an interception for the tying score, and Sam Hubbard went 19 yards with a fumble for the clinching touchdown Sunday, rallying the Cincinnati Bengals from a 17-point deficit to a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
With Joe Mixon back from knee surgery, the defense making more game-turning plays in the fourth quarter, Cincinnati (4-1) pulled off its biggest comeback of the season and extended its best start since its 2015 playoff season.
The Dolphins (3-2) had plenty of blame to go around for their second-half meltdown, helping the Bengals score those 27 consecutive points with mistakes.
Andy Dalton threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mixon to start the comeback, completing a drive that was extended by T.J. McDonald's personal foul on a third-down incompletion. Mixon returned after missing two games following knee surgery and ran for 93 yards in addition to catching three passes.
The Bengals' young defense sealed wins over Indianapolis and Baltimore with late turnovers. Two freaky bounces changed this one in the fourth quarter.
Ryan Tannehill's pass under pressure deflected off the helmet of tight end Durham Smythe and caromed directly to Johnson, who ran 22 yards untouched for the tying score .
After Bullock's 20-yard field goal gave the Bengals their first lead at 20-17, Tannehill was hit by Carlos Dunlap as he tried to pass and the ball flew to Hubbard, who ran untouched 19 yards to the end zone with 2:37 left to clinch it.
The Dolphins started the season 2-0, but have gotten flattened by New England and shocked by the Bengals in the past two weeks.
at Jets 34, Broncos 16:
Isaiah Crowell ran for a franchise-record 219 yards, including a 77-yard touchdown, and Sam Darnold threw two TD passes to Robby Anderson, including a 76-yarder, to help the big-play New York Jets snap a three-game losing streak with a 34-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Darnold also had a TD toss to Terrelle Pryor that sealed the game late in the fourth quarter for the Jets (2-3). The rookie quarterback finished 10 of 22 for 198 yards and the three scores with an interception to help New York to its first win since the season opener.
Crowell needed just 15 carries to break the team record of 210 yards rushing set by Thomas Jones in 2009 against Buffalo. New York finished with 323 yards rushing and 512 overall yards.
The Jets' defense came up big, too, while playing without coordinator Kacy Rodgers, who is dealing with what coach Todd Bowles has called a “serious” illness. Bowles ran the defense against the Broncos (2-3) and the Jets kept the pressure on Keenum all game, sacking him four times — including two by Leonard Williams.
They nearly had one more big play when Marcus Maye intercepted Keenum's final pass and returned it 104 yards before being taken down by Courtland Sutton at the 1 to end the game.
at Panthers 33, Giants 31
Graham Gano connected on a career-long 63-yard field goal with 1 second remaining to lift the Carolina Panthers to a wild 33-31 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday.
Gano's winning kick came after the Giants erased a 14-point deficit. Eli Manning hooked up with Saquon Barkley on a 15-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline — the rookie made a long dive into the end zone — to put the Giants in front 31-30 with 1:08 remaining.
Gano's previous career long was 59 yards. He was 4 for 4 on field goal attempts and has made 35 in a row at home dating back to 2016.
Cam Newton threw for 237 yards and had two touchdowns and two interceptions. Christian McCaffrey had 93 yards from scrimmage and an 18-yard touchdown catch for the Panthers (3-1).
Manning finished 22 of 36 for 326 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, both by Panthers 37-year-old safety Mike Adams. Odell Beckham Jr., had a big game as a receiver and passer for the Giants (1-4). Beckham had eight catches for 131 yards and a touchdown and also threw a 57-yarder to Barkley for New York's first touchdown.
at Bills 13, Titans 12:
Stephen Hauschka hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 13-12 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Buffalo's defense forced three turnovers, and LeSean McCoy broke from a September slump with a season-best 85 yards rushing. McCoy sparked the decisive drive with a 13-yard catch on third-and-3. And backup running back Chris Ivory had a 9-yard run in getting the Bills across midfield.
Rookie quarterback Josh Allen scored on a 14-yard touchdown run but was held in check as a passer. He finished 10 of 19 for 82 yards and an interception.
Buffalo (2-3) bounced back from a 22-0 loss at Green Bay last weekend.
The Titans struggled on offense in failing to build off a 26-23 overtime win over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. After winning each of its past three by three points, Tennessee (3-2) found itself on the losing end of a tightly played game in which the kickers accounted for six field goals and the teams combined for 444 yards offense.